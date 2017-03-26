Police chase ends in crash, motorcyclist killed

More than 100 people staged a "die in" and held a candlelight vigil Tuesday outside UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest to protest the Senate Republican health care bill.
Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on a rural North County road.
The agency in charge of U.S. border security plans to start building prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico later this summer.
Whether it's a trip to the beach or a dip in the pool, swimming is a great way to beat the heat. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said taking the plunge can sometimes leave you with a painful infection.
A San Diego sailor who recently returned home was surprised by a big announcement by his wife who kept a big secret while he was deployed.
It's not just people who need to stay cool during the long, hot summer days.
Our pets need special care to prevent potentially dangerous overheating.
News 8's Shawn Styles has some tips on keeping your furry friends comfortable during triple-digit days.
A replacement for the former Chargers Blood Drive was announced Tuesday by the San Diego Blood Bank.
A wildfire spread over an open, hilly area near Sycuan Casino Tuesday, blackening about 25 acres but posing no structural threats.
A Pacific Beach man is asking San Diegans to be on the lookout for his prized possession - a 1958 Buick Special, which was stolen out of his garage.