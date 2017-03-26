Phaedra Parks 'Reviewing Her Options' After Judge Reverses Divorce Judgement With Apollo Nida

It's been 16 years since The Jamie Foxx Show aired its series finale, but according to Garcelle Beauvais, it might not have been goodbye forever.
Michael Nyqvist, best known for originating the role of journalist Mikael Blomkvist alongside Noomi Rapace in the original Swedish The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo franchise in 2009, died on Tuesday following a battle with lung cancer. He was 56.
Bachelor in Paradise season four has resumed filming in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, but with not without a few changes.