10-year-old Cassandra hopes to find a forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It didn't take long for 10-year-old Cassandra to get the ball rolling, as she learned the rules of mini-golf.

And after just a few holes, Cassie, as she likes to be called, began to open up with some knock-knock jokes.



Amy Hoffman has been Cassie's Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, for the past two years.



"Everything we do is always fun. She's really outgoing," said Hoffman. "She'll go up to people and talk to them and start conversations. She's very helpful with little kids."

Amy's primary responsibility is to help Cassie navigate through the complicated court system, but the two also spend countless hours together - relaxing, exploring, and building a special bond.

"Oh we've done all sorts of things," said Hoffman. "We go roller skating and ice skating and biking. We go to museums and Cassandra's always game to do anything and she has fun doing everything."

Cassie really enjoys spending her downtime drawing.

"When I draw I feel relaxed," she said.

The fifth grader said art gives her a break from reality.

And what she appreciates about putting pencil to paper, is that you never really know what you're going to create.

"I kinda wanted it to look like a fish, but now it's kinda looking like a shark," she said about a recent drawing.

"I would say she's artistic in lots of different ways," Hoffman said. "She has an eye for photography."

She's a natural behind the lens and had fun experimenting with a professional camera during her Adopt 8 playdate.

Those who know Cassie, say she is brilliant.

"Someone would be very lucky to have her as a daughter," said Hoffman.

After years in the foster care system, what Cassie deserves is the stability, consistency and love, only a forever family can provide.

"My wish is that she gets into a stable home that is loving, compassionate and supportive," said Hoffman. "If she has that, I think she will be able to flourish. She has the potential to do great things."

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

