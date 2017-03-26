3 arrested after Spring Valley assault on pregnant woman and husband

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - Three men who allegedly accosted a pregnant woman and got into a fight with her husband in Spring Valley were identified Sunday by sheriff's detectives.

It happened about 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard, according to San Diego sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Sheppard.

Detectives arrested 29-year-old Eulalio Zuniga, 24-year-old Edwin Zuniga, and 35-year-old Felipe Zuniga Sunday in connection with the case.

They were booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to detective Michael Moore.

The three men accosted the pregnant woman who was walking on a sidewalk with her husband and two-year-old child, Sheppard said.

"The husband went to defend his wife and the fight escalated into the middle of the street," he said. One of the accosting men grabbed a drainage cover and used it to hit the husband over the head.

During the fight, two of the men were slashed with a sharp instrument, one of them severely, Sheppard said.

The husband suffered head trauma, according to Sheppard.

He and the two slashed men were taken to a hospital for treatment.