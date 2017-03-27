COPY-KFMB STATIONS - Coordinating Producer

KFMB Stations (the CBS and CW affiliates in San Diego) is looking for a coordinating producer to work on our CW morning newscast. Responsibilities include booking guests (on set, remote and via satellite) as well as overseeing a master calendar of guests.

This position will work closely with the morning Executive Producer, Newscast Producer and morning show anchors and will be responsible for guiding the editorial direction of the guest segments as well as all graphic and visual elements related to those segments.

Position requires someone that can work under deadline pressure, be well-versed in everything from current events to pop culture, and be masterful at incorporating social media into segments. A minimum of three years producing experience at a commercial television station is preferred.