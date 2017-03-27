Out-of-control SUV slams into auto parts store

This Saturday the San Diego Zoo is bringing back some old friends to park including endangered African Penguins that will be on exhibit for the first time in 35 years.
Rick Schwartz and his friend Pokie the African Crested Porcupine stopped by Morning Extra to share the excitement and animals that are the reason why Africa "rocks.
Public transportation riders in San Diego County can now store cash balances on their compass cards for use on buses, trains and trolleys operated by the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District, the MTS announced Wednesday.
A campaign to collect and preserve 1 million letters written by service men and women in America's wars is scheduled to arrive in San Diego tomorrow.
Some beach coverups protect you from the sun, some add style to your poolside appearance and then there are sarongs that change people’s lives. Sarah Sternberg, Founder of Songa Designs is here to share how a simple Summer Accessory is making a difference.
A memorial service was held Tuesday for the seven sailors killed when their destroyer - the USS Fitzgerald - collided earlier this month with a container ship off the coast of Japan.
Climbing seven flights of stairs just for fun and the view from the top is worth every step! The California Tower is open for sunset tours at Balboa Park After Dark.
San Diego is known for its craft beer scene, but one local business owner is hoping to quench area thirst with another beverage. Craft soda.
A man arrested following a deadly shooting and SWAT standoff in National City Saturday is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
Police are offering a reward and seeking the public's help to identify the suspect in a sexual assault last month in the Encanto neighborhood.