Gunfire, explosions may be heard near Naval Amphibious Base Coronado

Gunfire, explosions may be heard near Naval Amphibious Base Coronado

CORONADO (CNS) - Simulated gunfire and grenade may be heard around Naval Amphibious Base Coronado Monday as Navy training exercises get
underway.

The training is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to Naval Base Coronado.

Base officials said the exercise will take place in the vicinity of Naval Amphibious Base Pier 6 and in San Diego Bay.

