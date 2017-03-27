Jenna Elfman and Terrence Howard Do the Tango - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jenna Elfman and Terrence Howard Do the Tango

After James asks Jenna Elfman and Terrence Howard about their work in Depeche Mode & Madonna music videos, the two get up and perform a quick tango.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

