Local airport authority names new president and CEO

We've all been there, standing at our trash and recycling bins wondering, "is it trash or is it recyclable?"
With just days to go before the San Diego County Fair comes to a close for 2017, we are getting a look at all the strange items that ended up in the lost and found.
News 8's Shawn Styles reports from Del Mar with what was left behind.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy.
A memorial service was held Tuesday for the seven sailors killed when their destroyer - the USS Fitzgerald - collided earlier this month with a container ship off the coast of Japan.
The fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student by San Diego police officers last month was legally justified, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will be key players in putting President Donald Trump's revised travel ban into effect on Thursday, affecting visitors from six mostly Muslim countries.
This Saturday the San Diego Zoo is bringing back some old friends to park including endangered African Penguins that will be on exhibit for the first time in 35 years.
Rick Schwartz and his friend Pokie the African Crested Porcupine stopped by Morning Extra to share the excitement and animals that are the reason why Africa "rocks.
This Saturday the San Diego Zoo is bringing back some old friends to park including endangered African Penguins that will be on exhibit for the first time in 35 years.
Rick Schwartz and his friend Pokie the African Crested Porcupine stopped by Morning Extra to share the excitement and animals that are the reason why Africa "rocks.
Public transportation riders in San Diego County can now store cash balances on their compass cards for use on buses, trains and trolleys operated by the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District, the MTS announced Wednesday.
A campaign to collect and preserve 1 million letters written by service men and women in America's wars is scheduled to arrive in San Diego tomorrow.
Some beach coverups protect you from the sun, some add style to your poolside appearance and then there are sarongs that change people’s lives. Sarah Sternberg, Founder of Songa Designs is here to share how a simple Summer Accessory is making a difference.