Woman Once Victimized by Teacher Weighs In on Missing Student Ca - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman Once Victimized by Teacher Weighs In on Missing Student Case: 'She Has Been Taken Advantage Of'

Updated: Mar 27, 2017 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.