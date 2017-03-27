MIA soldier from Korean War finally coming home

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - In 1950, Army Sergeant Donald Noehren went to war in Korea and disappeared. After 67 years, he is finally coming home to his oldest living relative in Carlsbad after his remains were identified by the Defense Department.

Sgt. Noehren's niece, Peggy Booth, recently received his medals of honor which include The Purple Heart.

Unfortunately Peg's mother died two years, but Peg and about 25 of her family members will meet in Arlington for Army Sgt. Donald Noehren's burial on April 3rd.

Nearly 8,000 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.