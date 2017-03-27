Security video leads to arrest in deadly hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A driver accused of hitting and killing a man in Paradise Hills earlier this year was arraigned Monday.

47-year-old James Arthur Robbins was already in jail for allegedly violating parole when he was arraigned in connection with the crash that killed a man retrieving an umbrella from his parked car.

Robbins pleaded not guilty to the Jan. 19 crash.

Robbins was allegedly behind the wheel of the Lexus sedan that fatally struck 49-year-old Jose Padron alongside Albemarle Street near Rancho Drive during a strong winter storm the morning of Jan. 19, according to San Diego police.



The driver pulled over briefly after the crash, then drove off. Home security cameras nearby captured images of the fleeing motorist's car, which was later recovered, police said.



Investigators have since linked Robbins to the crash, and he now faces a charge of felony hit-and run, San Diego police Sgt. Timothy Underwood said.



He had been behind bars on suspicion of violating his parole since Feb. 15, according to jail records.

