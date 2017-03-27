San Diego company with some really big shoes to fill - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego company with some really big shoes to fill

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - 3-D printers are changing the world we live in and walk on. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visited a Scripps Ranch company named Feetz Shoes that is not afraid to fill some big shoes. 

When a pair of shoes from Feetz is worn out, the company recycles recycles them and uses the material to make the same shoes up to twenty times. 
 

