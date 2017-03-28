San Diego Gulls put on special hockey skills clinic for kids

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Over the weekend the San Diego Gulls clinched a spot in the American Hockey League playoffs, and on Monday night they were in Rolando passing along some winning tips to aspiring hockey players.

The San Diego Salvation Army Kroc Center, a non-profit community center, hosted a Gulls Hockey Skill clinic for children ages six to 14.

"I think I get more out of it than they do. We definitely enjoy the opportunity to work with all them," Gulls defense player, Stu Bickel.

Kaeylyn Walter, who plays defense and whose number is also number two, was a little star struck when she met Bickel.

"We both share the same number," she said.

Walter shares the ring with her twin sister. Their mother Janice Bowman said she is glad her daughters have learned to love the sport, show competitiveness and are treated as equals.

Those who attended Monday's clinic learned there is more than just being a good hockey player.

"We got to meet them and we even to meet Gulliver. They didn't really teach us. They were just there to help us and give us tips as we go. Win or lose, I always play my best," said Chase Lemieux, with the San Diego Saints.

Jason Galea, Ph.D., who is the Hockey Manger at the Kroc Center, said they really pride themselves on "bringing communities together and giving children and their families the opportunity to do things they might never have a chance to do."

The San Diego Salvation Army offers several programs including Summer Day Camps for recreational activities, sports and spiritual.

Some of the guys joined mite practice at @KrocCenterSD tonight! They stuck around for a Q&A and a ??party! #LetsGoGulls pic.twitter.com/C3YPSb53mB — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) March 28, 2017

