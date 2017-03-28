Fire Department Saves Stray Kitten Stuck in Wall of Home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire Department Saves Stray Kitten Stuck in Wall of Home

Updated: Mar 28, 2017 7:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.