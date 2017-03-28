Man detained after suspicious package found at White House - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man detained after suspicious package found at White House

A man was detained at the White House Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found on the north side of the grounds.

An investigation is underway, according to the Secret Service.

