Spring cleaning and organizing tips from the pros - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Spring cleaning and organizing tips from the pros

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - About 47 percent of couples admit to arguing over who should do the cleaning around the house.

With many households in the midst of spring cleaning, it sounds like there may be a lot of disagreements this season.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Encinitas with one couple who has it down to a science.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.