Retiree Returns to Work to Celebrate His 100th Birthday: 'I Enjo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Retiree Returns to Work to Celebrate His 100th Birthday: 'I Enjoyed Every Minute of It'

Updated: Mar 28, 2017 11:12 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.