CBS News - A polarized America

(CBS News) - Increasingly, we Americans occupy alternate universes, with very little common ground - only battling perceptions of reality. A Pew study finds 81% of voters say they cannot agree with the other side on basic facts, and in this age of the Internet and cable TV, very little is out of bounds. In this CBS News Sunday Morning video report, senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Fox News host Sean Hannity, New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute about the state of political discourse today.