Firefighters Climb Hospital Window Using Truck's Ladder to Cheer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters Climb Hospital Window Using Truck's Ladder to Cheer Up Terminally Ill 5-Year-Old

Updated: Mar 28, 2017 12:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.