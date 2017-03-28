‘The Amazing Race’ returns with 22 contestants, including 1 San Diegan

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Emmy Award winning series “The Amazing Race” returns to CBS on Thursday, March 30 – this time with a twist.
As opposed to arriving with a partner as on past seasons, the 22 participants for this season will be meeting for the first time at the starting line. They will immediately compete in a challenge to determine the order for picking teammates – choices that will be made based on first impressions only.
The pairs of new teammates will then begin a race that will span 9 countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles.
Participants for the new season include an Army drill sergeant from Texas, a butcher from Pennsylvania, a Wall Street banker from New Jersey and an athletic trainer – Kevin Ng - from right here in San Diego.
“[The show] brings people from all walks of life together on a global scale, and traditionally sends teams with established relationships on an adrenaline-packed, exotic adventure. However, this season, we are excited to pair complete strangers and see how they handle the pressure of traveling the world with someone they just met,” said co-creator and executive producer Bertram van Munster.
Contestants will start the race in Los Angeles before heading to their first destination of Panama City. Challenges along the way will include bungee jumping 240 feet into the Corinth Canal in Greece, skydiving in Norway and more.
The first team to cross the finish line will be crowned the winners and take home the $1 million dollar prize.
See below for a full list of contestants.
Tune into CBS 8 on Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. for the season premiere of season 29 of “The Amazing Race.”
