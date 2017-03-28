Rincon Middle School assistant principal does nothing to stop fi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rincon Middle School assistant principal does nothing to stop fight

Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) — There was fallout at a North County middle school, after video surfaced showing two students fighting. 

Even more worrisome to parents is that the video shows a school administrator watching the fight, but not doing anything to stop it.  

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal reported from Rincon Middle School in Escondido with details.

