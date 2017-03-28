San Diegan giving 'The Amazing Race' a run for its money

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — This Thursday on CBS 8 you can watch the premiere of "The Amazing Race."

Contestants will begin their journey in Los Angeles, then quickly head to Panama City, Tanzania and Greece.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets the San Diegan competing for a million dollars - with million dollar hair.

For the first time ever, on the show 22 complete strangers will meet at the starting line.

"It was a lot of stranger danger at first," said San Diego Kevin Ng. "But at the same time it's kind of fun meeting someone totally brand new."

Most contestants stand in long lines to audition for the show, but Ng said producers from "The Amazing Race" discovered him on Instagram.

Ng who is an athletic trainer for the USA Women's Rugby Team can't say much about what happened on the show, so we'll just have to tune in to see if he wins.

Watch season 29 of "The Amazing Race" on CBS 8 starting Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m.

