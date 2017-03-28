Scary-looking bugs invading San Diego are harmless

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Those big flies with long legs that look like giant mosquitos are called Crane flies, and believe it or not they are not dangerous.
There has been an increase in the Crane fly population - which coincides with our weather - because the eggs will lie dormant in the winter, but once the eggs hatch it is about one month from larvae to pupae.
CBS News 8's Shawn Styles explains why many in San Diego are seeing so many of them these days in this Earth 8 Environmental Alert.
