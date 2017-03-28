Man injured in sidewalk accident gets huge settlement from the C - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man injured in sidewalk accident gets huge settlement from the City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The City of San Diego will pay out a record settlement to a man who was seriously injured by a damaged sidewalk. 

The man suffered major head injures when he was launched off his bicycle after hitting a part of the sidewalk that was raised seven inches. 

He sued the city and settled for $5 million. 

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Carmel Valley with how his attorney hopes this case will push the city to make badly needed infrastructure repairs. 

