Driver escapes uninjured after crash off overpass

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the Midway District a driver goes through a guardrail, flies off an overpass and walks away from his wrecked pickup truck uninjured.



This happened at Pacific Highway and Witherby Street, at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

One witness couldn't believe the driver made it out okay.



"He said I'm fine. Wow, it's incredible a Chevrolet truck and every airbag went on. He climbed out the back window unscratched, kudos to GM, James Ward said.



Another witness who lives nearby says this isn't the first accident that's happened at that particular overpass.

An investigation is ongoing.