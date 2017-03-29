Driver escapes uninjured after crash off overpass

Comic-Con International is staying at the San Diego Convention Center through 2021, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Friday.
The San Diego Humane Society will offer free microchips for pets Friday in advance of Independence Day, when animals often run away in fear of fireworks, and the county of San Diego will provide free microchips at its three locations through the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly Friday though the weather will remain much cooler than earlier this week.
Fire crews carried out mop-up operations Friday, guarding against flareups at the site of a wildfire that has charred 760 acres in northwestern Camp Pendleton and the southern reaches of neighboring Orange County, and they hope to have the blaze completely contained by Friday night.
An act of kindness in Carmel Valley as San Diego Police Officer was helping an elderly man cross a busy street was caught on camera.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Michael Anthony Medrano. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Padres rookie Dinelson Lamet allowed four hits over seven innings, and Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as San Diego beat the Atlanta Braves 6-0 on Thursday night.
It's time for John Howard's annual trip to the San Diego County Fair to try his hand at the various games along the Midway.