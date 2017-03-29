Westfield UTC undergoes resort-inspired transformation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Westfield UTC undergoes resort-inspired transformation

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - Developers are spending close to $600 million to transform Westfield UTC

With an anticipated completion in October 2017, the resort-inspired transformation at Westfield UTC celebrates the best of the La Jolla lifestyle.
     
The new mall will be resort-inspired, filled with gardens, flowing water and full grown trees in addition to highly anticipated stores.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs checks out the construction as Westfield UTC with Senior GM Ryan Perry who reveals some of the anticipated restaurants coming to the center for the first time. 

