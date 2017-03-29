'Trader Jack' McKeon to be inducted into Padres Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jack McKeon, who built the Padres' 1984 pennant-winning team, will be the lone inductee into the Padres Hall of Fame in August, it was announced Wednesday.
Known as "Trader Jack," McKeon was the general manager for San Diego's Major League Baseball franchise from 1980-90, when he acquired his nickname for prolific and often successful trades. He was also the Padres' field manager from 1988-90.
Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler said the hall is dedicated to the players, executives and broadcasters who have impacted the club "in ways that left an indelible mark," often at the most pivotal moments in Padres history.
"By that definition, `Trader' Jack McKeon is beyond deserving of his election and upcoming induction into the Padres Hall of Fame," Fowler said. "As the architect of a team that won this organization's first National League pennant, a general manager/manager hybrid, and a larger-than-life personality, McKeon had a remarkable tenure in San Diego."
McKeon's deals shaped the 1984 team that ran away with the National League West title, defeated the Chicago Cubs in dramatic fashion to win the league pennant, and played in the World Series against the Detroit Tigers.
Shortstop Garry Templeton, catcher Terry Kennedy, third baseman Graig Nettles, outfielder Carmelo Martinez and pitcher Dave Dravecky were all acquired by trade, and played key roles for the club.
McKeon also signed first baseman Steve Garvey and pitcher Goose Gossage as free agents, and was responsible for drafting outfielders Tony Gwynn and Kevin McReynolds, as well as acquiring second baseman Alan Wiggins in the Rule 5 Draft.
McKeon, who will be the 14th member of the hall, went on to manage Cincinnati Reds and Florida Marlins for four years each. His 2003 Marlins club won the World Series.
Induction is scheduled for a pregame ceremony on Aug. 19.
The body of a San Diego sailor killed in the collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship off Japan is scheduled to return to San Diego Friday night.
Students and parents at Scripps Ranch high School are outraged after learning students will have to retake advanced placement exams taken months ago.
Saying that his primary commitment is to San Diego, Mayor Kevin Faulconer quashed discussion in political circles that he might run for governor.
You've probably taken a spin class before, but a new studio is adding a new spin to the classic workout. They're turning a fitness studio into a venue that resembles a club so your exercise feels like a concert!
A Pittsburgh Penguin and former San Diego Ice Arena player is in San Diego with something shiny. It's just the most coveted trophy for hockey players: The Stanley Cup.
The San Diego Zoo opens its "Africa Rocks" exhibit this weekend. About 20 African penguins got some new roommates in the exhibit Thursday.
The San Diego Humane Society will offer free microchips for pets Friday in advance of Independence Day, when animals often run away in fear of fireworks, and the county of San Diego will provide free microchips at its three locations through the weekend.
Comic-Con International is staying at the San Diego Convention Center through 2021, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Friday.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly Friday though the weather will remain much cooler than earlier this week.