'Trader Jack' McKeon to be inducted into Padres Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jack McKeon, who built the Padres' 1984 pennant-winning team, will be the lone inductee into the Padres Hall of Fame in August, it was announced Wednesday.

Known as "Trader Jack," McKeon was the general manager for San Diego's Major League Baseball franchise from 1980-90, when he acquired his nickname for prolific and often successful trades. He was also the Padres' field manager from 1988-90.

Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler said the hall is dedicated to the players, executives and broadcasters who have impacted the club "in ways that left an indelible mark," often at the most pivotal moments in Padres history.

"By that definition, `Trader' Jack McKeon is beyond deserving of his election and upcoming induction into the Padres Hall of Fame," Fowler said. "As the architect of a team that won this organization's first National League pennant, a general manager/manager hybrid, and a larger-than-life personality, McKeon had a remarkable tenure in San Diego."

McKeon's deals shaped the 1984 team that ran away with the National League West title, defeated the Chicago Cubs in dramatic fashion to win the league pennant, and played in the World Series against the Detroit Tigers.

Shortstop Garry Templeton, catcher Terry Kennedy, third baseman Graig Nettles, outfielder Carmelo Martinez and pitcher Dave Dravecky were all acquired by trade, and played key roles for the club.

McKeon also signed first baseman Steve Garvey and pitcher Goose Gossage as free agents, and was responsible for drafting outfielders Tony Gwynn and Kevin McReynolds, as well as acquiring second baseman Alan Wiggins in the Rule 5 Draft.

McKeon, who will be the 14th member of the hall, went on to manage Cincinnati Reds and Florida Marlins for four years each. His 2003 Marlins club won the World Series.

Induction is scheduled for a pregame ceremony on Aug. 19.