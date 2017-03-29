EXCLUSIVE: Shemar Moore Spills on 'Criminal Minds' Return, Reveals His Other Nickname for 'Baby Girl' Garcia!

Venus Williams breaks her silence after being involved in a fatal car crash.
Laurie Hernandez is ready to share her grandmother's story with the world.
Donal Logue's ex-wife has taken to social media in the hopes of sending a message to their missing child, Jade Logue.
A Top Gun sequel is officially headed our way!
Reese Witherspoon is ready for the long weekend.
Lea Michele's got quite the supply of swimsuits!
Sarah Stage is almost six month pregnant with her second child, yet you wouldn't know from looking at her.
Kim Kardashian is celebrating Social Media Day!
Adele has wrapped up her 2017 tour.
Here's an idea for the next season of Feud -- Olivia de Havilland vs. Feud.