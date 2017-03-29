The USS Sterett and USS Dewey will deploy Friday

Despite the warm weather, it wasn't hard to get into the holiday spirit in Tierrasanta on Saturday where military families celebrated Christmas.
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.
On Monday, veterans and community members came together to honor a wounded warrior and his family. They wrote inspirational messages on the wall of the new home being build for the family. News 8's Shaw Styles reports from the new home on the the emotional notes shared.
Balboa Park is one of the best things about San Diego, but the cost to see all it has to offer can really add up. To make it easier for military families to take full advantage of its treasures, the park's Cultural Partnership Foundation and some generous donors are on a mission.
Wounded military veterans from all over the country are in San Diego for a different kind of basic training. They are setting sail towards improving their lives. News 8's Shawn Styles has a look at the Warrior Sailing Program, and how it builds self confidence and self reliance.
The story of a Camp Pendleton marine's battle to adopt the war dog she fought alongside is now a major motion picture.
A 3-day training session is taking place at Camp Pendleton for some very special students.
Bomb-sniffing dogs from across the country are getting some additional training detecting different explosive odors.
News 8's Kelly Hessedal spent the day with the K9s and their handlers.
A North County woman has turned grief into action following the death of her marine husband. Lieutenant Colonel Mario "Sugar Bear" Carazo, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
On Memorial Day, some veterans are on mission as they continue their fight to prevent veteran suicide.
Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet, was the keynote speaker Monday at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.