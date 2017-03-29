San Diego companies bidding to build border wall

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Trump's proposed wall will extend nearly 2,000 miles along the U.S.– Mexico border, from Texas to California; the prototype will be built here in San Diego; and several local companies are bidding on the chance to help build it. There's even one company in Mexico bidding on the project.

San Diego company vScenario is working to position itself, as the design and security management company to oversee the border wall project.

vScenario employs a "diverse group, including ex-special operations security professionals" according to a video by the company.

The company, which has experience in protecting the nation's electrical grids against threats, is now showcasing its strengths in a new video-- which highlights the use of drone flight data, and other technology to manage the construction and security of the border wall, in the most cost-effective way.

That data is used to create "three-dimensional, spacial models of the border that are robust and highly accurate," according to the company's video.

vScenario's executive vice president Brian Holley spoke to CBS News 8 while on a business trip this week to discuss the border wall project.

Government specifications say the wall must be 18–30 feet high, with a barrier at least six feet below ground to prevent digging or tunneling. The wall must be so tough it would take someone an hour to break through it with hand tools and it must also be aesthetically pleasing.

"At this point, the government hasn't chosen a path yet, so our company role is to help them understand the security challenges and what options are out there," Holley said.

He also said the project will bring a boost to San Diego in the form of jobs.



A smart business and economic move, he said, politics aside.

"I can't, as a business, sit idle because there's a political controversy associated with the project," Holley said.

On the government's federal business opportunities website, the are hundreds of companies listed as interested vendors, including one company in Mexico, one in Singapore, and one in Puerto Rico. There are a number of minority owned business listed and roughly one out of every 10 companies is listed as Hispanic-american owned.