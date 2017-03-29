Mexican law enforcement official arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Mexican law enforcement official arrested at the border on suspicion of taking part in drug trafficking is due in San Diego federal court Thursday for a detention hearing.



Edgar Veytia, attorney general for the western Mexican state of Nayarit, was taken into custody Monday on an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, according to the FBI.



Veytia, 46, was arraigned Tuesday in federal court in San Diego, the FBI said in a statement. He was being held at Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal administrative detention facility in San Diego.



Veyti, also known as "Diablo," "Eepp" and "Lic veytia,'' is accused of working with co-conspirators in the United States to manufacture, import and distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine between January 2013 and February of this year, according to a recently unsealed indictment.



Veytia would have to forfeit $250 million or more in cash and property if convicted.