SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - You've probably heard of the Lochness Monster, but what about a creature at Lake Hodges called Hodgee the Monster?

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff dares to detour down Del Dios Highway in search of the Legend of the Lake.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography told CBS News 8 hoaxes take on a life of their own on the Internet and the public can believe what they want, but they said there is no record of researchers ever searching Lake Hodges for a monster.