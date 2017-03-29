EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine Debuts Shocking New Buzz Cut, Spills on Ge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine Debuts Shocking New Buzz Cut, Spills on Getting in 'Incredible Shape' for 'Wonder Woman'

Updated: Mar 29, 2017 8:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.