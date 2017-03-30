Sig alert issued after person trapped in car on I-805 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sig alert issued after person trapped in car on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert Thursday morning for southbound Interstate 805 at La Jolla Village Drive due to a disabled vehicle that was hit by a semi truck.

A person, trapped inside the vehicle, was removed and transported to the hospital, according to officials.

This is a developing story.Check back for updates.

