EXCLUSIVE: 'Prison Break' Boss Says Revival Recaptures Show's Ea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: 'Prison Break' Boss Says Revival Recaptures Show's Early 'Magic': We Want 'Fans to Go Nuts'

Updated: Mar 30, 2017 7:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.