Mom Attacks Teen Daughter's Rival at School Before Smashing Her Car With Ax: Cops

The New York City doctor who stormed a hospital on Friday armed with an assault rifle was a former employee out for revenge, cops have revealed.
Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is getting a last-minute reprieve, just before her prison sentence was due to begin.
At least two people have been shot at a New York hospital after a gunman opened fire Friday, police said.
You can root, root, root for the home team, but Jake the Diamond Dog is the real crowd pleaser at various baseball stadiums.
An Oklahoma dad took matters into his own hands when he learned an alleged sex predator was targeting his teen daughter, setting up an elaborate sting operation to personally catch the man before he could harm his child.
Gotham actor Donal Logue took to social media early Friday in an attempt to reach his missing daughter, continuing his pleas for her safe return four days after the teen was last seen in New York.
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough were supposed to be on vacation Friday, but the Morning Joe co-hosts instead went on the air to address President Trump’s string of tweets about them.