House Speaker Ryan suggests Congress will delay border wall funding

(CBS News) - Speaker Paul Ryan is vowing that Congress won’t let the federal government shut down at the end of April and says lawmakers will pass a package that will fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year, through September.

“We’re not gonna have a government shutdown,” the Wisconsin Republican said in an interview that aired Thursday with “CBS This Morning” host Norah O’Donnell

