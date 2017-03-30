Police search for felony suspect in Chula Vista neighborhood

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Chula Vista police officers serving a search warrant Thursday near Castle Park High School arrested one of two men who tried to escape, but the other was able to get away.



Alex Astorga, 29, and another suspect whose name was not immediately available ran off as Crimes of Violence Unit detectives arrived to serve the warrant in a residential neighborhood in the 100 block of East Rienstra Street around 7 a.m., according to Chula Vista police. Astorga is wanted in connection with felony charges.



Astorga evaded officers and may have left the area, police said. The other suspect was detained.



Police asked that anyone who spots Astorga, who may be armed with a handgun, not approach him and instead call 911 or (619) 691-5151.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was also urged to call police.