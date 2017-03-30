What's the "AUDL" and who are the Growlers? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's the "AUDL" and who are the Growlers?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's been called a mesmerizing spectator sport that combines the non-stop play of soccer with elements of football and basketball. 

The San Diego Growlers are a professional ultimate disc team competing in the American Ultimate Disc League’s (AUDL) West Division. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Ski Beach hanging with the professional athletes making up the San Diego Growlers

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.