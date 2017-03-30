7-year-old Scooter looking for a loving family

Name: Scooter

Age: 7 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

ID #: 238344

Adoption Fee: $25

Scooter, a 7-year-old Chihuahua/Dachshund mix, is looking for a new best friend. This little guy can’t wait to share his big, loving personality with a family of his own. He loves running and playing with tennis balls, but belly rubs are his absolute favorite! He’s looking for a family who will love him endlessly and he will give that love back and more in return!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Scooter is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.