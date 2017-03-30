7-year-old Scooter looking for a loving family

You've probably taken a spin class before, but a new studio is adding a new spin to the classic workout. They're turning a fitness studio into a venue that resembles a club so your exercise feels like a concert!
A Pittsburgh Penguin and former San Diego Ice Arena player is in San Diego with something shiny. It's just the most coveted trophy for hockey players: The Stanley Cup.
The San Diego Zoo opens its "Africa Rocks" exhibit this weekend. About 20 African penguins got some new roommates in the exhibit Thursday.
Canada is getting ready for a big milestone this weekend.
The country is celebrating 150 years of independence on Saturday.
A constable from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stopped by News 8's studios Thursday to help spread the word about Canada Day.
It's observed similar to the Fourth of July here in the states with parades, cook-outs and fireworks.
Are you familiar with the Women's Premier Soccer League? These athletes make up second highest level of play in the nation for women's soccer.
Climbing seven flights of stairs just for fun and the view from the top is worth every step! The California Tower is open for sunset tours at Balboa Park After Dark.
People make the mistake all the time, but in at least one part of California, it's no longer wrong to say "funner."
A local restaurant is sharing the ingredients for refreshing summer meals and snacks. Cafe Gratitude is unveiling their seasonal menu next week, but they're giving us a sneak peek now so you can make some new meals at home.