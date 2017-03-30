Crayola retires a color early; but which one?

NEW YORK (AP) — Crayola makes an early announcement Thursday revealing which color is getting retired.

Crayola was set to mark the occasion on Friday, which is National Crayon Day, but the company tweeted on Thursday that "Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early."

Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2 — Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017

On Facebook, news of the impending color retirement brought suggestions as to which colors it should or shouldn't be. Others lamented that Crayola is retiring a color at all.