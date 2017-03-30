Michael J. Fox Talks Living With Parkinson's Disease, Says He Fi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Michael J. Fox Talks Living With Parkinson's Disease, Says He Finds It 'Hilarious' When People Pity Him

Updated: Mar 30, 2017 2:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.