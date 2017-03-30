City of Chula Vista releases draft policy on drone use by authorities

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting in Spring Valley.
Thousands of San Diegans flocked to Oceanside on Saturday to celebrate at the city’s annual Independence Day Parade.
Firefighters are trying to contain a 2 to 3-acre brush fire burning near Old Highway 395 and Mission Road west of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook.
San Diego’s beaches were jam-packed Saturday with locals and out-of-towners celebrating the upcoming holiday.
State Treasurer John Chiang is scheduled to tour an affordable housing site and meet with Democratic Party activists in San Diego today as part of his campaign for governor.
Authorities have identified the Oceanside couple in their 80s who were killed this week in a head-on collision with a woman suspected of driving while high.
The transition at the helm of San Diego State University becomes official Saturday, with longtime school executive Sally Roush succeeding Elliot Hirshman as president on an interim basis.
There's no such thing as spending too much time at the beach, as long as you are responsible and protect yourself from sun exposure. A skincare expert joins News 8's Nichelle Medina to talk about the do's and don'ts of sun screen application.
Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a homeless Escondido man on Saturday suspected of starting a three-acre brushfire Thursday near Frances Ryan Park.