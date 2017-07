SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — You may know. Knott's Berry Farm for its theme park and thrill rides, but back in the 1930s Walter Knott really did own a berry farm with a roadside stand.

Two years ago, Jim Lentz from Heritage Auctions spent the day at Knott's with his family and started thinking about how much the park means to generations of people.

So, for the 75th anniversary of Ghost Town, the park agreed to auction off hundreds of items as a tribute to their fans.

And anybody can get in on the fun; from bidding on bears to old fire trucks there are many items to choose from.

"My advice is, buy what you like, buy what touches your heart," said Lentz.