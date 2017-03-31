Escondido community fights back against gang violence - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Escondido community fights back against gang violence

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - The community of Escondido came together Thursday to work toward ending gang violence. 

Since Catherine Kennedy was killed less than a month ago by gang violence, law enforcement, community leaders and residents are ready to tackle the problem head on. 

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Escondido with their plan and how a former gang member is trying to keep kids form a life of crime. 
 

