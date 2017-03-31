Man survives I-5 freeway jump after 21 hour ordeal

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A distraught man clinging to the edge of a Mission Valley freeway bridge tangled commuter traffic for miles Friday until he leaped off the ramp into a patch of roadside shrubbery and was taken into custody, 21 hours after the ordeal began.



The 36-year-old man, whose name was withheld, climbed over a railing on the connector from northbound Interstate 5 to westbound I-8 shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.



Authorities shut down the connector along with the southbound lanes of I-5 and the ramp from westbound I-8 to northbound I-5 while officers and crisis negotiators tried to talk the man into getting down off the precipice.



The standoff and lane closures continued overnight, creating extensive gridlock and necessitating detours through both the evening and morning commutes.



Finally, about 11:30 a.m., the man jumped off the overpass, landing on a landscaped embankment and suffering minor injuries, SDPD Sgt. Ray Battrick said. Medics took him to UCSD Medical Center.



All affected lanes were open again as of shortly after noon.



The man will be held for mental-health tests and could face criminal charges over the standoff, depending on the results of the screenings, California Highway Patrol spokesman Jake Sanchez told reporters.

