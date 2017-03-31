2 Elementary School Children Running for Bus Are Killed by Tractor-Trailer

The president of the United States has apparently escalated his beef with the media by tweeting a video of himself wrestling a man with the CNN logo superimposed on his head.
A suspect has been arrested in the disturbing case of an alleged serial stalker who, among other alleged offenses, is accused of crawling into a sleeping New Jersey woman's bed and asking to stay the night.
A Pennsylvania man turned himself Sunday in connection with last week's road rage slaying of a teenager there last week.
Details are emerging of the horrifiying assault on a New York City hospital ward that left one doctor dead at the hands of a disgruntled former employee, as well as multiple people injured.
Two arrests have been made in connection with the Little Rock club shooting that that dozens injured early Saturday.
A Florida mother of three was murdered by a home intruder this week just after writing a Facebook post in which she divulged her income.
The New York City doctor who stormed a hospital on Friday armed with an assault rifle was a former employee out for revenge, cops have revealed.