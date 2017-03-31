Holiday closures in honor of Cesar Chavez Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Many state and local government offices will be closed Friday for the holiday recognizing the birthday of the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.



In the city of San Diego, closures will include administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers, municipal pools and the Tecolote Nature Center.



The Mission Trails Regional Park visitor center, city-run golf courses, Chollas Lake, San Vicente Reservoir and Miramar Landfill will remain open, according to the city.



Curbside trash will be collected as normal.



In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed. Also shut down will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.



County-operated parks and campgrounds will be open.



Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District buses and trolleys will operate on a normal schedule.