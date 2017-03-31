Lockdown lifted at Westview HS; no firearm found - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lockdown lifted at Westview HS; no firearm found

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A report of a student carrying a gun in a backpack prompted a 90-minute lockdown at Westview High School Friday while police searched the Torrey Highlands campus, finding no firearm.
   
Authorities got word of the purported weapon violation at the Camino del Sur secondary school shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.
   
Teachers kept all students secured in their classrooms while officers performed a room-by-room sweep of the campus, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said.
   
Police completed their search and issued an all-clear about 1 p.m., according to Poway Unified School District officials.

